Ladder leading Azzurri end Weston Bears' four-game winning streak

The Weston Workers Bears travelled to Lisle Carr Oval to take on ladder-leading Charlestown Azzurri carrying an excellent run of form with them.
Four straight wins, including against title contenders Maitland and Broadmeadow in the last two rounds, had the Bears feeling very optimistic about producing a result.
Advertisement
The visitors' belief was further compounded by the fact that their opponents had suffered the first defeat of their campaign - a 4-2 reverse to Edgeworth after conceding in the 86th and 94th minutes - last weekend, and additionally that the Bears had enjoyed by far the better of the sides' previous meeting despite ultimately going down 3-2 in a scarcely comprehensible result.
In other news:
A heavy collision just 30 seconds in saw Harry Frendo felled, but the long-distance free kick was poorly executed, allowing returning custodian Stuart Plant, now sporting a protective headband, to collect the trickling ball without breaking a sweat.
Plant's return to the fold in the top grade, after a couple of weeks in the reserves to find his feet, is one of the more heartening stories of the campaign, after a serious injury against Broadmeadow in late April had many wondering if his days in a competitive capacity had come to a premature end.
His deputy Jacob Zissis had performed admirably in his absence, and would have felt a trifle hard done by to lose his place after a man of the match and team of the week performance last week against Broadmeadow Magic to save the game.
An ambitious chip attempt from Tommy Duggan in the 5th minute was comfortably dealt with by Azzurri keeper Nathan Archbold. Harry Frendo got himself into a good position in the 9th minute, but fluffed his lines and failed to produce a shot on goal.
A peach of a cross from Michael McGlinchey in the 12th minute saw Duggan fail to connect with an attempted header, only a whisker away from meeting the ball and with the goal at his mercy having eluded the attentions of Archbold.
It was a moment the Bears would live to rue, as Azzurri would go on to convert from virtually their first attempt on goal of any note just a few minutes later.
A 20th-minute corner from Dean Pettit was floated into the mixer for Taylor Regan to head goalwards, and a defensive mix-up between Plant and Sam Kamper saw Matthew Tull prod the loose ball home from just a couple of yards. It was a bitterly disappointing outcome for Weston, who had rarely been tested defensively to that point in the contest.
The Bears looked to get back on the front foot after conceding, but continued to show too much of the ball in the final third and presented simple tackling opportunities for what was proving to be a resolute Azzurri defence.
A low side-footed attempt from Regan at the other end in the 30th minute curled just wide of the left post, though Plant looked to have it covered in any case.
A clever raking cross-field ball from Regan in the 33rd minute found former Bear Regan Lundy on the left flank, who cut inside and flummoxed his marker before playing in Riley Smith.
Smith showed silky skills to nutmeg his marker and create enough space to stroke home a low left-footed strike past Plant into the bottom right corner and extend the lead to a now rather imposing 2-0.
Duggan found himself in space in the 39th minute in prime real estate, but his eyes lit up like a possum in a fuse box and he lashed his attempt miles over the bar.
Charlestown had taken a cerebral approach to their defensive setup and appeared content to consolidate the lead and patiently wait for opportunities to counter.
It was proving effective, with the frustration of the Bears evident as they repeatedly snatched at attacks while trying to force passes that were not on.
Advertisement
Half time rolled around and despite the weight of possession, it was looking to be something of a quantity over quality approach for the visitors, who were not looking overly likely to reduce the deficit and the Bears, who had interim manager Anthony Richards absent through illness, would need to change tack if they were to find a way back into the contest.
The hosts, conversely, were in a comfortable position and, barring any mountainous brain fades, looked to have the result totally under control.
Echoing the start of the match, Harry Frendo was down just a minute after the restart, this time after an entanglement with Nathan Morris.
After a short pause in play, he was able to regain his feet and continue. The pattern of play would pick up right where the last quarter of an hour of the first held left off; Charlestown content to sit back and absorb the pressure as Weston searched for a breakthrough without seriously threatening their opposition.
A 55th-minute Azzurri corner looked momentarily dangerous as the Bears scuffed the attempted clearance, but Smith failed to profit from the opportunity and skied the bouncing ball well over the bar.
Advertisement
A clever layoff by Chris Hurley in the 61st minute found Connor Heydon on the edge of the box, but his attempt to finesse the ball into the top left corner lacked the requisite curl to threaten the target.
Paul Sichalwe entered the fray immediately afterwards as McGlinchey made way; Richards perhaps in search of some additional hustle and bustle in the midfield to disrupt the hosts' rhythm and shake up the status quo.
Azzurri too would go to their bench, experienced campaigner Rene Ferguson replacing Lundy while ex-A-League man Jacob Melling was introduced for Pettit.
Jake Brownlow's superb ball to the back post found Heydon in the 64th minute; the latter connected well with the volley but the ball rocketed into the side netting and the scoreboard thus remained unchanged.
One had the sense that the Bears were lacking the touch of patience required to close the gap on their opponents, often eschewing the percentage game in favour of hail mary plays.
A 69th-minute Melling free kick saw Ferguson draw a superb diving save from Plant, while a 74th-minute move at the other end saw Heydon play a low cross that Hurley dummied with for Brownlow, who unfortunately stumbled at the crucial juncture.
Advertisement
Hurley played a cross towards the back post shortly after the resulting corner, but Joey O'Connor was unable to get his body in the right position to wrap around the ball and his volley sailed well over.
Melling spied Plant off his line in the 76th minute and had a crack from right on halfway, but his attempt was well short on power and proved innocuous.
A few more attacks for the Bears came up short before an 81st-minute Archbold goal kick created an attacking opportunity when Melling and Morris tangled, with the bouncing ball trickling away to an unmarked Smith. Smith's composed low cross found Caleb Walz in acres of space at the back post, and he made no mistake to extend his side's lead to a now unassailable 3-0.
Ryan Frame replaced Tull immediately afterwards as Azzurri looked to see out the game while preserving their clean sheet.
A free kick opportunity in the 85th minute was not capitalised upon by Morris, who could only chip the ball from 30 yards to the head of Ferguson. Ferguson's clearance, however, lacked direction, and Heydon almost profited, heading goalwards only to be denied by a well-positioned Archbold.
Advertisement
The final stages of the match saw few chances on offer, as fatigue appeared to be creeping in for both sets of players on a heavy pitch.
Despite several attempts to at least capture a late consolation goal, the Bears were repeatedly being repelled by the Azzurri defence, who were consistently able to stifle the visitors' inroads in the final third before a strike was produced.
A late moment of concern for the Bears saw Kamper collected heavily by Smith after a desperate diving header in defence in the first minute of stoppage time, but Kamper was able to leave the field of play two minutes later under his own steam. Play was mercifully brought to a close after 94 minutes with the Bears short on ideas.
The defeat saw the Bears slip a point outside the top five in light of Newcastle Olympic's commanding 3-0 victory over Edgeworth, who Weston will host next Sunday afternoon in what will be an important clash between two sides well in the hunt for finals football and each looking to prevent a run of back to back defeats.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.