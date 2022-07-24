The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/National Sport/A-League

Ladder leading Azzurri end Weston Bears' four-game winning streak

By Tim Klingbiel
Updated July 25 2022 - 5:15am, first published July 24 2022 - 10:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Positive news: Stuart Plant returned to the Weston Bears line-up on Saturday.

The Weston Workers Bears travelled to Lisle Carr Oval to take on ladder-leading Charlestown Azzurri carrying an excellent run of form with them.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.