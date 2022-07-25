The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Sean Townsend appointed executive chef at Brokenwood Wines

July 25 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXCITING PLANS: Brokenwood Wines' newly-appointed executive chef Sean Townsend with senior winemaker Stuart Hordern. Picture: Elfes Images

Sean Townsend has been appointed as the new executive chef at Brokenwood Wines, and he has exciting plans for the venue.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.