Sean Townsend has been appointed as the new executive chef at Brokenwood Wines, and he has exciting plans for the venue.
Townsend - who has worked at local hatted restaurants Muse and Muse Kitchen - said he is honoured to join the team at Brokenwood and "continue their legacy of excellence".
"I have ambitious plans to bring an exciting new culinary experience to the Hunter Valley, championing local and seasonal produce with simplicity, detail, and synergy flowing between plate and glass," he said.
"I plan to extend the onsite vegetable garden and implement a no single-use plastic policy to drive sustainability.
"We'll give equal respect to all dishes, vegan, and meat, and I look forward to sharing the origin stories behind the local ingredients we select."
Townsend worked under top Hunter chefs Troy Rhoades-Brown and Frank Fawkner at the hatted Muse Restaurant, before leading the charge at Muse Kitchen maintaining their Australian Good Food Guide Chef's Hat status.
He was behind the dining transformation at Potters Hotel (now the Mighty Hunter Valley) and spent two years with Daniel Southern at Melbourne's sophisticated French bistro, Comme.
Townsend has developed a modern Australian menu for The Wood Restaurant, citing European influence in flavours and technique.
This theme will extend to the Cru Bar + Pantry, a casual dining space located within Brokenwood's state-of-the-art venue.
"Sean's passion for exceptional food, wine, and his long-standing relationships with local producers is the perfect combination to ensure we deliver a dining experience that matches and elevates our wine offering," Brokenwood senior winemaker Stuart Hordern said.
