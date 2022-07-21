A joint delegation from Cessnock and Maitland councils will request a meeting with the NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads to discuss issues arising from the July flood, including the design of the new road at Testers Hollow.
Both councils have supported mayoral minutes calling for the joint approach to Minister Sam Farraway, after the road at the border of the two local government areas was closed due to flooding for the sixth time in 15 years.
Testers Hollow reopened on Wednesday, 16 days after it was cut off by floodwaters.
The construction site of the new road was submerged in the recent flood, leading to concerns that the new road will not be high enough, though Transport for NSW says 275mm of asphalt is to be added to the top.
Cessnock councillors unanimously decided at Wednesday's meeting to write to Transport for NSW, Minister Farraway, and his shadow counterpart Jenny Aitchison, requesting they consider amending the new road design for Testers Hollow.
Due to the increase in population and traffic growth, Cessnock council will also request that the current road at Testers Hollow open to provide four-lane access (two each way), with the ability to run contra flow on the new road in future flood events.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said there is a need to reassess the flood mitigation options at Testers Hollow due to the increased pressure predicted for this major transport link.
"With significant housing developments planned for the region, and increased population growth, it is essential that infrastructure matches the development for our fast-growing community," Cr Suvaal said.
Cessnock council is also calling on Transport for NSW to take on Buchanan Road/Mount Vincent Road as a State road.
"Buchanan Road/Mount Vincent Road has increased in traffic volumes since the opening of the Hunter Expressway, as well as it now being the main route to the new Maitland Hospital, and it should meet the requirements of a State road," Cr Suvaal said.
Maitland councillors unanimously supported a similar motion at council's July 12 meeting, with the addition of relevant federal ministers to be written to.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said while he expected it would be difficult to amend a project that is already contracted and under way, it would be appropriate for council to make these representations in response to the community's concerns.
"It merely asks for a reconsideration.... It's not our road, it's not our project, but I do think it's worth the question being asked and options being explored," he said.
Maitland council will also re-affirm its position that Mount Vincent Road/Buchanan Road be reclassified as a state road.
Both councils also resolved to hold a civic reception for emergency services workers and volunteers who assisted during the floods.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
