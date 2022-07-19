The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock City SES receives 232 callouts in first two weeks of July 2022

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
July 19 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG TASK: State Emergency Service volunteers assist with the flood clean-up in the Wollombi area. Picture: NSW SES - Cessnock City Unit (Facebook)

The NSW State Emergency Service's Cessnock City Unit attends about 250 to 270 callouts in an average year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.