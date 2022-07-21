Cessnock City Council will host flood recovery information hubs at Cessnock, Greta and Weston next week.
The drop-in hubs will be staffed by council employees and aim to provide residents with information about the services that are available following this month's flood.
Advertisement
The hubs will be held at the council administration building (upstairs in the Community Meeting Room) on Tuesday, July 26; Greta Workers Club on Thursday, July 28, and Weston Civic Centre on Friday, July 29.
All hubs will run from 10am to 2pm.
For more helpful information about flood recovery, including assistance that is available, visit www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/recovery.
RELATED CONTENT:
IN THE NEWS:
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Cessnock Advertiser stories, plus eight other ACM mastheads from around the Hunter? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.