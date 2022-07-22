A yoga studio with a difference is opening in the heart of Weston.
The Yoga Tea House will officially open on Saturday at 33 Station Street.
Advertisement
It offers a range of yoga classes, with complimentary tea and chai on offer at the opening, while the tea house will be opened after council approval is finalised.
The studio is owned by Ohna and Richard Hackemer, whose motto is "Yoga is for everyone", from the fast and fit, slow, and elderly, the young, kids and teens.
"Our goal is to create a studio that is inclusive for the whole community, inviting and encouraging students to participate in regular yoga practice," Ohna says.
"Our classes are more than physical exercise; we provide functional yoga in our classes, and guide students into the right class for their needs.
"Functional yoga allows for more individualised alignment, that encourages correct muscle activation rather than sticking to traditional alignment.
"It is not about getting into a pose to look like everybody else, but working toward a pose with acceptance of individual anatomical differences. One of the focuses in functional yoga is to do the pose for mobility and stability over flexibility."
The Yoga Tea House will be open Monday to Saturday. For class times, bookings and more information visit momoyoga.com/theyogateahouse.
IN THE NEWS:
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Cessnock Advertiser stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.