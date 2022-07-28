The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Applications open for Transgrid 2023 Apprenticeship Program

Updated July 28 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXCITING FUTURE: Lucia McLoughney, of Cessnock, is a first-year apprentice with Transgrid.

For Lucia McLoughney, a chance encounter at a jobs event led her to start a career in energy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.