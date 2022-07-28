For Lucia McLoughney, a chance encounter at a jobs event led her to start a career in energy.
The 17-year-old from Cessnock was studying electrotechnology when she met some of the Transgrid team at an employment expo.
"The insight I got from speaking with them opened my eyes to the work that Transgrid do. I had no previous knowledge but it sounded exciting, so I decided to apply," she said.
Lucia is now a first-year apprentice with Transgrid at Newcastle, and hasn't looked back.
"The apprenticeship so far has been both exciting and rewarding. I've learnt a lot in such a short period of time, and the team of tradespeople that I work with have been supportive and are always there to impart their knowledge," she said.
Transgrid's high-voltage transmission network connects more than 3.5 million homes and businesses across NSW and the ACT.
With Australia's transition to clean energy under way, Lucia said the future is exciting.
"There's a lot happening in Australia in the energy space. Transgrid plays a big part in future-proofing the network, and it means I get to be involved in the transition to a sustainable future," she said.
Applications for the company's 2023 Apprenticeship Program are now open, with positions on offer in Newcastle, and Lucia is encouraging others to apply.
"If you are interested in joining the team at Transgrid, make sure you do your homework, know what Transgrid does and be enthusiastic and ready to try new things," she said.
Applications close September 4. Find out more at careers.transgrid.com.au.
