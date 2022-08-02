Bimbadgen: Friday, Rox.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Cass Eleven. Saturday, Downtown The Duo.
Advertisement
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre: Saturday, The World of Musicals (read more here).
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Wez Thompson. Saturday, Tropical Dingoes.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Jai Maree; Bernie. Saturday, The Larks; Thomas James.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Oran Vir.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, Area 51.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Rockit Duo. Saturday, Ryan Daley (1pm); Gen-R-8 (8pm). Sunday, Rebecca Henry.
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, RNB night. Saturday, Lez Zeppelin (tickets at trybooking.com). Sunday, Rox.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Karen O'Shea.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, James Paul.
Railway Hotel: Saturday, Overload.
Royal Federal Hotel: Saturday, Decades.
Saddler's Creek Wines: Friday, Tim Usher (4pm).
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Liam Kennedy-Clark. Saturday, Daniel Arvidson. Sunday, Elisa Kate.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Cessnock Support Group meets at Wine Country Motor Inn on the first Thursday of the month (next meeting August 4) at 6pm. Contact Patsy on 0417 901 146 or Ken on 0400 723 813 for inquiries.
Alpaca Slow Fashion, an exhibition of garments made by Judy Linder, is under way at Wollombi's Old Fireshed Gallery until August 14. Located in the Wollombi Cultural Centre, the gallery is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.
Local Indigenous weaver Michelle Napanangka Earl, of Kilipiynpiyn Workshops, will hold a contemporary basket weaving workshop at Wild Learning, West Cessnock this Saturday. The workshop will run from 10am to 2pm. Tickets at trybooking.com/CAQOB.
Cessnock Retired Mineworkers' annual general meeting will be held at Cessnock Leagues Club on Monday, August 8 at 10.30am. All positions will become vacant; all members are asked to please attend if possible.
Advertisement
Cessnock City Library has added some extra workshops to its Tech Savvy Seniors - Be Connected program. These include recording your life story (Thursday, August 4, 1pm at Cessnock); basic photo editing (Friday, September 2, 10.30am at Kurri); smart homes (Thursday, October 13, 1.30pm at Cessnock) and keeping your data safe (Thursday, November 24, 1.30pm at Cessnock). All workshops are free and can be booked via the library's website, or by calling Cessnock Library on 4993 4399 or Kurri Library on 4937 1638.
Saturday, August 13: Suplex Professional Wrestling at Weston Workers Club.
Sunday, August 14: Mirusia at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre.
Saturday, August 20: Branxton Truckies and Partner Reunion at Miller Park Hotel.
Sunday, November 6: Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix at Cessnock TAFE grounds.
Email your What's On listings to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.