Cessnock City Library has added some extra workshops to its Tech Savvy Seniors - Be Connected program. These include recording your life story (Thursday, August 4, 1pm at Cessnock); basic photo editing (Friday, September 2, 10.30am at Kurri); smart homes (Thursday, October 13, 1.30pm at Cessnock) and keeping your data safe (Thursday, November 24, 1.30pm at Cessnock). All workshops are free and can be booked via the library's website, or by calling Cessnock Library on 4993 4399 or Kurri Library on 4937 1638.