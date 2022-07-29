Cessnock City Council is seeking community input on new suburb entry signage for two of the city's most rapidly-growing suburbs.
Cliftleigh and Heddon Greta weren't included in the original rollout of new suburb signage in 2020 due to limited funding, and council has now sought federal government funding for three new signs, which cost about $11,000 each.
Advertisement
The signs will be located at the outskirts of Cliftleigh and Heddon Greta, with a back-to-back sign on the boundary.
In order for the signs to reflect the unique character of these suburbs, council has devised a survey to assist the community to have input into this project.
The project team worked closely with the local studies librarian and have put forward a few suggestions, including views of Mount Sugarloaf and wetlands for Cliftleigh, and an image of the drive-in or the speedway for Heddon Greta - but all suggestions are welcome via the survey.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said it was important to involve the community in this project.
"The people who live in our communities know them best and that is why it is important they have a say on this project," Cr Suvaal said.
"I am encouraging the community to have a think about how they would like their community represented by the signage and then go online and fill out the survey."
Once all the feedback and suggestions are received, an artist will begin work on the signage.
The survey is open until Friday, August 19 at www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au.
Advertisement
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.