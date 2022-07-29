The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Have your say on suburb entry signs for Heddon Greta and Cliftleigh

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated July 29 2022 - 4:34am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUGGESTIONS WELCOME: Cessnock City Council is calling for feedback on the design of new suburb entry signs at Heddon Greta (pictured) and Cliftleigh.

Cessnock City Council is seeking community input on new suburb entry signage for two of the city's most rapidly-growing suburbs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.