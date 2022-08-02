Some of the Hunter's favourite wrestlers will be in action when Suplex Professional Wrestling comes to Weston Workers Club on Saturday, August 13.
Suplex was founded as a training school in 2017 and started holding regular shows the following year, and has built up a good following around the Hunter Valley.
Cessnock's own Sloppy Joe, The Muzzdogg, Bubbles and Alan! among those stepping into the ring at the Weston show.
A highlight of the night will be the Suplex Tag Team Championships, with Bubbles and The Dark Reverend taking on The Muzzdogg and Labrador Jefferies.
Sloppy Joe will face off against Suplex original Jake Gibson, while Alan! goes one-on-one with the veteran Matt Wolf.
The card also features Suplex's undisputed champion Xero, Jackson Spade, The Gods of Destruction, Dean Draven and many more.
Suplex founder and trainer James Mitchell said it's a fun, affordable night of entertainment for the whole family.
Doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets at moshtix.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
