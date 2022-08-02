The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Suplex Professional Wrestling comes to Weston Workers Club

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
August 2 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Spade and The Muzzdogg at a previous Suplex show. Picture: Lauren Moulton Designs

Some of the Hunter's favourite wrestlers will be in action when Suplex Professional Wrestling comes to Weston Workers Club on Saturday, August 13.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.