Congewai Public School students have used technology to share their love of reading with the Cessnock community, while offering businesses a COVID-safe alternative to hard copy books in their waiting rooms.
The students have created 'read-alouds' of Australian picture books, which can be accessed via QR code at a number of businesses and childcare services across Cessnock.
They hand-delivered the read-alouds, which were welcomed by business owners as a novel way to entertain young children visiting their premises.
"The read-alouds are our COVID-friendly alternative to the books that businesses provide for littlies when they are waiting for parents," Congewai PS teacher Nathan Checkley said.
"We have a strong focus on the use of technology in our school, with all students having the luxury of a one-to-one device.
"We have been working with students to enhance their ability to work with technology to strengthen learning and connections."
Congewai PS was among 1000 rural, regional and remote schools in NSW that were selected as part of the Rural Access Gap program in 2021.
"This has given Congewai students the ability to engage with and utilise the vast range of opportunities presented to us through the digital world, ensuring that they are well prepared for a digital future," Mr Checkley said.
Students are now working on the development of their own cook-books as a means of sharing all their favourite recipes.
