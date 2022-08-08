The Advertiser - Cessnock
Congewai Public School distributes 'read-aloud' technology to Cessnock businesses

August 8 2022 - 4:00am
TECHNOLOGY: Congewai Public School students Abi Crighton and Anthony Clarke present the 'read-alouds' to Bellbird Pre-school educator Lauren Watson.

Congewai Public School students have used technology to share their love of reading with the Cessnock community, while offering businesses a COVID-safe alternative to hard copy books in their waiting rooms.

