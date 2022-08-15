The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock City Council's 2022/23 Local Heritage Fund closes August 31

Updated August 15 2022 - 3:59am, first published 3:57am
Chimney works on a heritage building

Applications for Cessnock City Council's 2022/23 Local Heritage Fund are now open.

