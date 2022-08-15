Applications for Cessnock City Council's 2022/23 Local Heritage Fund are now open.
The purpose of the fund is to provide financial assistance to owners of heritage-listed properties or residences for conservation projects, maintenance works or building code upgrades, with grants of up to $2000 available.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal is calling on all owners of heritage-listed items to apply and take advantage of this opportunity.
"These grants not only provide local heritage owners with a kick start to do some renovations, but they are also a fantastic way to help preserve our local history for future generations," he said.
Applications are due by August 31, 2022, and successful projects need to be finalised by March 1, 2023.
The fund will be administered in accordance with the Council's Local Heritage Fund Guidelines which outline the type of projects that can be funded, who can apply, timelines, and how funds are to be matched.
For more information and to apply, visit www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/heritage.
