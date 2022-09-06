The Wollombi Valley Sculpture Festival gets under way this Saturday, running through to Sunday, September 25. This year's festival features 155 works on display at six indoor galleries, two vineyards and around Wollombi and Laguna. Read more here.
The Hunter Valley Gin and Jazz Festival is on at Hope Estate, Pokolbin this weekend, with live music, gin tasting, masterclasses, food stalls, markets and more. The lineup includes Half Nelson (Sat), The Djangologists (Sat), The Aston Martinis (Sat), Pocket Jazz (Sat & Sun), Rehab Brass Band (Sun), Breeze Jazz (Sun), and Step Russell's Quartet (Sun). The festival runs from 10am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday. Visit hopeestate.com.au for tickets and more information.
Central Rural Fire Brigade will hold a car wash and barbecue fundraiser this Saturday. The car wash will run from 8.30am to 3pm, cost is $10 per car. There will also be pies and slices for sale. The station is located on South Avenue (behind the VRA).
The Our Bushland Festival will be held at Poppethead Park, Kitchener this Sunday. The free event runs from 9am to 3pm, with walking tours, kids' activities, food and market stalls, and live music by William Crighton, Ben Leece and Steel City Sue. Read more here.
The Broke Village Fair and Vintage Car Display will be held at McNamara Park this Sunday. The fair will run from 9am to 3pm, with vintage, veteran and classic cars, trucks and motorcycles and farm machinery on display, plus kids' rides, magic shows, animals, markets, food and wine, live music, mine tours and more. Entry is by gold coin. Read more here.
The MEU Northern Mining and NSW Energy District will hold its 25th annual Memorial Day Service this Sunday at the District office at Aberdare. The service will start at 10.30am and the public is welcome to attend. Call the Union office on 1300 712 791 for more information.
Day by day by day: Maureen's Camino - a book by Cessnock resident Maureen Hamilton - will be launched at Cessnock Leagues Club this Sunday at 1.30pm. Read more here.
Strike a Pose: photographs from The Cessnock Eagle, is on at Cessnock Library until September 15. Read more here.
Briar Ridge Vineyard: Sunday, Bree Rusev.
Brokenwood Wines: Saturday, Nano.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Luke Furbank. Saturday, The After Party Duo.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Brent Murphy. Saturday, 2GoodReasons.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Finnian Johnson; Dan Mani. Saturday, Isabel Enks; Karen O'Shea.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Reggie Sinclair.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, Village Idiots. Saturday, TNR Band. Sunday, Cotton Sax and Strings.
Greta Workers Club: Friday, Rox Pianoman.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Project X Trio. Saturday, Damien; Area 51. Sunday, Jai Maree.
Hotel Cessnock: Saturday, Green Ginger (2pm).
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, RNB night. Saturday, Brother Hollow. Sunday, Big Pete.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Zane Penn.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Emily Smith.
Peden's Hotel: Friday, Craig Thommo. Sunday, Aaron Lenard.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Saturday, Barracuda.
Royal Oak Hotel Cessnock: Saturday, Brent Murphy.
The Mighty Hunter Valley: Saturday, Louis Burt.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Zane Penn. Saturday, DJ & K. Sunday, Chris Saxby.
The Cessnock City Sleepout - which was originally scheduled for September 3 - was postponed, with a new date to be announced soon.
Got an event coming up? Email your What's On listings to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
