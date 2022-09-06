The Advertiser - Cessnock
What's on around Cessnock and beyond: September 7-13, 2022

September 6 2022 - 9:00am
Stephen Coburn's 'Don't lose your grip' is one of 155 works selected for the Wollombi Valley Sculpture Festival, which opens Saturday.

SCULPTURE FESTIVAL

The Wollombi Valley Sculpture Festival gets under way this Saturday, running through to Sunday, September 25. This year's festival features 155 works on display at six indoor galleries, two vineyards and around Wollombi and Laguna. Read more here.

