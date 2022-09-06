The Advertiser - Cessnock
Kurri Kurri Commercial Centre Upgrade to start on September 19

September 6 2022 - 4:30am
An aerial view of the Kurri Kurri CBD, where an upgrade project will get under way on September 19. Picture supplied.

The first stage of a $5.6 million upgrade of the Kurri Kurri central business district will get under way on September 19.

