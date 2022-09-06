The first stage of a $5.6 million upgrade of the Kurri Kurri central business district will get under way on September 19.
The Kurri Kurri Commercial Centre Upgrade forms part of Cessnock City Council's Kurri Kurri Masterplan, and once complete, will deliver an upgrade to 900 metres of Lang Street, between Alexander and Merthyr Streets.
Advertisement
The upgrades include street tree planting, landscaping, footpaths/paving, pedestrian crossings, street furniture, lighting, line marking and signage. There will also be some minor pavement repairs and resurfacing.
Stage one of the works will focus on the section of Lang Street, Kurri Kurri, between Allworth and Hampton Streets, and is expected to be complete by December 23.
The remaining sections will be delivered in 2023 and will be scheduled around the Nostalgia Festival (which falls in March).
Council's project team will host a community information session at Kurri Kurri Library on Tuesday, September 13 from 4pm to 6pm.
The drop-in session will provide an opportunity for business owners and residents to find out more about the project and ask the project team any questions they may have.
The $5.6 million upgrade was made possible with council successfully securing $3,747,900 in funding under the NSW Government's Resources for Regions Program, and $1,397,725 under the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
Council is contributing $520,000 and has secured an additional $1.3 million in funding to upgrade Col Brown Rotary Park.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal acknowledged that this project has been significantly delayed and understands that the Kurri Kurri community is eager to see this project get underway.
"While there have been delays due to resourcing and supply issues due to COVID-19, I want to reassure residents that there is now a solid plan in place to deliver this exciting project," Cr Suvaal said.
"Businesses will remain open during construction and we will work closely with business owners to ensure as little disruption as possible."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.