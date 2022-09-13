The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/News/History

Unlocking the Past: The majestic Regent Theatre

By Kimberly O'Sullivan
September 13 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock's Regent Theatre in 1977. Picture: Newcastle Morning Herald.

Cinemas once dotted our region. The 'picture show' brought the magic of the movies to everyone, it was affordable and accessible entertainment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.