Two of Cessnock's oldest legal practices are now operating under one banner.
As of Monday, September 26, Oliver Campbell Heslop has taken on the name and safe custody records of Mallik Rees.
In 2016 Mallik Rees became part of the Coutts group of legal practices. In recent years Coutts' work demands and staff location led to a decision to move operations to Newcastle.
"Although Coutts will continue to operate in Newcastle, we believe it is important to service clients in Cessnock and the greater Hunter from Cessnock, and also important that access to safe custody documents remain local. That is why we approached Oliver Campbell Heslop and are pleased we could arrive at a satisfactory arrangement," Coutts Lawyers and Conveyancers managing partner Adriana Care said.
Oliver Campbell Heslop principal Louise Heslop said their location in the old Commercial Bank building, just a few doors away from the Mallik Rees offices in Vincent Street and with a huge secure bank vault at their disposal, presented an "ideal solution" for Mallik Rees clients and their safe custody documents.
"When Coutts approached us we felt almost duty bound to take it on," Ms Heslop said.
Mallik Rees is the current name of a firm that has been active in Cessnock for more than 100 years, while Oliver Campbell Heslop has operated in Cessnock since the 1960s.
John Campbell and Geoff Oliver became partners in the 1980s having both already been in practice in the region for some years.
In 2007 Louise Heslop took over the firm from her then-employer, Geoff Oliver, and rebranded the firm as Oliver Campbell Heslop.
"We are proud to take on the Mallik Rees name and look forward to providing continued local service to the many loyal Mallik Rees clients," Ms Heslop said.
Anyone who believes they have documents in safe custody with Mallik Rees and would like to discuss them can phone Oliver Campbell Heslop on (02) 4990 1122.
