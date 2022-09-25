The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community

Food safety information session at CPAC for food businesses

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated September 26 2022 - 3:33am, first published September 25 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied.

Food retailers and food service businesses are invited to attend a short information session about food safety, to be held in October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.