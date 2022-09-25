Food retailers and food service businesses are invited to attend a short information session about food safety, to be held in October.
Cessnock City Council has partnered with the NSW Food Authority to deliver a Retail and Food Service Information Session, covering how to prevent foodborne illnesses, food safety legal requirements, pest control management, effective cleaning and sanitisation.
The information session will be held on Wednesday, October 19 from 9am to 12pm in the program room at the Cessnock Performing Arts Centre.
Cessnock City Council mayor Jay Suvaal encouraged local hospitality business owners and staff to register, and come along with any questions they have regarding food safety.
In the news:
This is a great opportunity for local business owners and staff to learn from food safety professionals, and raise any issues, ideas or challenges they face in the workplace, Cr Suvaal said.
Its also a great chance to network with other local hospitality industry professionals.
This free information session will be delivered by the NSW Food Authority in a relaxed learning environment, with morning tea and coffee provided.
To find out more and register your spot, visit www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/FoodSafetySession.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.