Brokenwood Wines purchase Oakey Creek Vineyard, their most important semillon site

September 21 2022 - 10:00pm
Winemaker Kate Sturgess, senior winemaker Stuart Hordern and Hunter vineyards manager Katrina Barry. Picture by MJK Creative.

Brokenwood Wines has seized a once-in-a-generation opportunity that secures ownership of their most important semillon site, the Oakey Creek Vineyard, and significantly increases their Hunter Valley vineyard holdings.

