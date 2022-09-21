Brokenwood Wines has seized a once-in-a-generation opportunity that secures ownership of their most important semillon site, the Oakey Creek Vineyard, and significantly increases their Hunter Valley vineyard holdings.
With the Oakey Creek purchase, Brokenwood now owns two Hunter Valley sites, while keeping land ownership in the region and ensuring the continuation of local fruit production.
Planted in 1982 by pioneer winemaking family the Drayton's, Oakey Creek Vineyward saw subsequent plantings in 1984, 1986 and 1989, and is today one of the valley's most awarded sites.
Brokenwood has purchased Semillon from the vineyard since the early 1990's and accounts for about 25 per cent of its overall Semillon production.
During this time, it has been the backbone of fruit supply for their award-winning Semillons such as the Oakey Creek Vineyard Semillon and ILR Reserve Semillon.
Brokenwood senior winemaker Stuart Hordern said ownership of Oakey Creek means greater control and ability to adapt their viticulture to suit the site.
"This is also a statement of Brokenwood's confidence in the bright future of our region and the world-class nature of the Hunter Valley," he said.
The vineyard's composition provides a combination of free draining alluvial over clay soil with a gentle easterly facing rise, providing almost prefect growing conditions for Semillon.
