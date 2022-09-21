Ancient creatures from land and sea take centre stage at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre (CPAC) this October school holidays, when the critically acclaimed Erth's Prehistoric World roars into town.
The puppetry-based theatre production will be in town for two shows on Saturday, October 1 at 10am and 12pm.
Erth's productions are driven by a special interest in natural history, first nation stories, sociology and urban mythology.
The company is recognised internationally as an innovator of physical and visual theatre, and a creator of brave, unbridled work for children.
Their latest work Prehistoric World is a fusion of two highly successful shows - Dinosaur Zoo and Prehistoric Aquarium.
Over the course on an hour the audience is taken to the bottom of the ocean to discover ancient bio-luminescent creatures and incredible marine reptiles, and then back to dry land to witness some of the most amazing dinosaurs to have ever walked this Earth.
The show contains a huge amount of information and inspiring facts delivered in an entertaining way, covering an array of subjects from science, literature, geology, bioengineering and natural history.
The combination of puppets, lighting, sound and set allow the audience to get lost in the worlds - at times the creatures swoop across the audience and come up close, delivering an immersive experience.
In the hands of their experienced puppeteer 'handlers', the creatures' antics are believable, beautiful, charming, and often funny with a healthy touch of terror.
Tickets are $25 and are on sale at the CPAC Box Office, by phone on 4993 4266 or online at www.cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
