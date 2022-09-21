The Advertiser - Cessnock
Erth's Prehistoric World brings creatures that are funny, charming and a little bit terrifying to town.

September 21 2022 - 1:21am
Erth's Prehistoric World puppetry based theatre production comes to CPAC for two shows on Saturday, October 1. Picture supplied.

Ancient creatures from land and sea take centre stage at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre (CPAC) this October school holidays, when the critically acclaimed Erth's Prehistoric World roars into town.

