Cessnock's Emma Gilmour is hosting the city's first in-person Light the Night event, wanting to give back to an organisation that helped her family in their time of need.
The Leukaemia Foundation's Light the Night is designed to shed a light on blood cancer, where the community can stand together, show support, raise vital funds and share hope.
Ms Gilmour participates in Light the Night in memory of her brother Greg Driscoll, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2015.
He underwent a bone marrow transplant from their brother Matt, and spent 12 months in remission before relapsing.
He sadly lost his battle with leukaemia in September 2017, at 42-years-old.
Ms Gilmour said the Leukaemia Foundation did so much for Greg and his family.
"Even just the help of accommodation - while he was having his treatment, they lived in Canberra and had to go up to Sydney and relocate there for three months, accommodation was sorted that whole time with a little new born baby as well," she said.
The Leukaemia Foundation also provided support with information from the start, about what the journey would be like, and really took the pressure off.
"It's just my little way of being able to give back and help others, and remember my brother at the same time," Ms Gilmour said.
On Friday, September 30 Ms Gilmour is hosting Light the Night Cessnock at Cessnock TAFE Park.
From 4pm to 7pm there will be face painting, balloon twisting, raffles, auctions, Cessnock Rotary Club's famous barbecue and most importantly the lantern ceremony that happens at dusk.
There are three different coloured lanterns, white for those on their own blood cancer journey, blue which shows support and gold to remember a loved one lost to blood cancer.
Ms Gilmour hasn't set a fundraising goal, she just hopes to raise as much as she can and bring as much awareness and support as she can.
"Whatever we can raise is amazing," she said.
"To support people with blood cancer that are going through their journey, and supporting families with accommodation and other things that can help throughout their treatment."
Donate or register to join the Cessnock Light the Night event here.
Keep up to date with the event details here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
