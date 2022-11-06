Leading residential aged care provider Arcare Aged Care is proposing to develop a new facility in the growing town of Huntlee, near Branxton.
The 96-bed facility would be built on land adjoining 107 Kesterton Rise, next to the under-construction Green Ridge retirement village.
Huntlee is the Hunter's newest town in 50 years, and is expected to become home to 20,000 residents in 7500 dwellings on completion.
Arcare chief executive officer Colin Singh says high-quality aged care facilities are "sorely lacking" in the area, with limited options available for the ageing community.
"We pride ourselves on providing high-quality, architecturally designed aged care facilities and hope to provide residents of Huntlee and the broader region their own five-star aged care community," Mr Singh said.
"The proposed facility would be adjacent and connected to the Green Ridge Hunter Valley retirement village currently under construction, forming an integral and connected part of the new Huntlee community.
"The planning process is in its early stages and we are consulting with interested residents, property owners, businesses and groups to better understand issues and opportunities for the site."
The proposed development includes 96 single-bed rooms; multipurpose areas, a billiard room, theatre, salon, private and communal dining spaces, library and lounge areas; clinical services; 47 car parking spaces; ancillary services including a commercial kitchen, laundry and storage space; staff amenities and landscaped gardens with connected pathways.
Arcare is seeking community feedback to support and inform the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed development.
This phase of consultation is open until November 23, with further opportunities for comment and formal submission when the EIS is placed on public exhibition.
An online survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ArcareHuntlee.
There will also be online information sessions on November 15 (12pm) and November 21 (5.30pm) and a site visit on November 16 at 11am. To register for an information session or a site visit, visit arcare.com.au/aged-care-residence/arcare-huntlee.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
