Amendments to Huntlee Development Control Plan on public exhibition

Krystal Sellars
October 20 2022 - 5:45am
LWP Property Group has requested an amendment to the Cessnock Development Control Plan to allow for smaller residential lot sizes in the Huntlee town centre. File picture.

A proposal to amend the Huntlee Development Control Plan to allow housing lots as small as 217 square metres in the town centre is now on public exhibition with Cessnock City Council.

