Domestic violence awareness event Cessnock Walks Kawuma is back in 2022, with a street march to be held on Wednesday, November 30.
An initiative of the Cessnock Domestic and Family Violence Network, the event has been held annually since 2019, although in three different formats due to varying restrictions at the time.
The inaugural walk saw 600 people march in a peaceful demonstration from Vincent Street to the TAFE grounds; the 2020 event moved online with a 'selfie' campaign supported by about 1100 participants, and in 2021 a self-paced COVID-safe walk was organised with QR codes placed across the Cessnock local government area.
Named after an Indigenous word for 'together', Cessnock Walks Kawuma is held during the United Nations' 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.
Cessnock Walks Kawuma chairperson Sonia Sharpe said it is important to maintain the momentum of this initiative.
"COVID has not seen the end to domestic and family violence. Continuous innovation has been necessary to maintain public awareness," Ms Sharpe said.
"Come along on November 30 and show your support for the prevention of domestic and family violence in the Cessnock community."
The walk will start at Castlemaine Street at 11am (the performing arts centre forecourt) and will make its way to the TAFE grounds for an Acknowledgement of Country, speeches, music, activities and a free lunch.
Participants are encouraged to wear white.
For more information, visit the Cessnock Walks Kawuma Facebook page.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
