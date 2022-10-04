Huntlee developer LWP Property Group has requested an amendment to the Cessnock Development Control Plan (DCP) to allow for smaller residential lot sizes its town centre.
LWP has approached Cessnock City Council requesting the change to the Huntlee DCP chapter to incorporate development controls for a new medium-density lot type known as 'urban one' - measuring between 217m2 and 354m2.
Huntlee was gazetted as a State Significant Site in 2009 and while responsibility for the DCP was transitioned to council in 2018 (ensuring the plan provides adequate controls to manage development outcomes), the state government remains the consent authority for the Huntlee Major Project Approval and any modifications to it.
The creation of the additional 185 'urban one' allotments in the town centre is among a modification currently being considered by the government.
A number of existing lots in Huntlee are zoned as 'cottage lots' (300-450m2), while residential development in the Cessnock LGA is generally zoned low-density, with a minimum lot size of 450m2.
The request for amendment to the DCP chapter was brought to council's September meeting, with the report stating: "To ensure the development of the Urban One Lot Type is well-managed, additional controls must be included in the Huntlee DCP chapter. The additional controls will assist council's development planning staff assess development applications for this new format of housing".
Council voted 10-1 to place the draft chapter on public exhibition. Cr Jessica Jurd was the sole opponent, raising concerns about public transport, environmental issues, and the cost of placing the report on public exhibition.
Cr Mitchell Hill said there was an "expectation" that council would put the proposal on public exhibition for the community to have their say.
Cr Hill said he would also like council to host a drop-in information session about the proposal.
The draft chapter is due to go on public exhibition for at least 28 days from October 19, with a report to come back to council.
The Hunter's newest town in 50 years, Huntlee is expected to be home to 20,000 residents in 7500 dwellings on completion.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
