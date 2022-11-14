The Advertiser - Cessnock
Brayden Musgrove returns home in recruiting coup for Cessnock Goannas

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 15 2022 - 1:46pm, first published November 14 2022 - 2:00pm
Former Newcastle Knights Luke Huth (left) and Cessnock junior Brayden Musgrove have signed for the Goannas in 2023.

Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka believes the signing of Goannas junior Brayden Musgrove and his Newcastle Knights teammate Luke Huth could be the biggest recruiting coup for the club in the past 20 years.

