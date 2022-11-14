The Advertiser - Cessnock
Towns With Heart presents Tunnellers memorial medallion to Edgeworth David Museum

Updated November 14 2022 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
Edgeworth David Museum secretary Lexie Matthews receives the medallion from Towns With Heart secretary Sharon Dyson-Smith. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

A special medallion that commemorates the Tunnellers Companies of World War I has been presented to the Sir Edgeworth David Memorial Museum at Abermain.

