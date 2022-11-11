A solemn service was held at the Cessnock war memorial on Friday as the nation observed Remembrance Day.
It was the 104th anniversary of the end of the First World War; and a day to honour the 100,000-plus men and women who have died serving the nation in that war and subsequent conflicts.
Cessnock RSL Sub-branch president Max Lewis said it is important to remember those who fought and lost their lives, so that we may live in peace today.
"We think of the comrades who went out into the battlefields in the First World War, Second World War, Korea, Malaya, Borneo, Vietnam, the Gulf War, East Timor, Afghanistan and Iraq," Mr Lewis said.
"On this day we remember the sacrifices of the men and women who came forward without question, accepted gladly and discharged fully their responsibility.
"We also remember the bomb detection dogs, the war horses, the donkeys, the mules and all other animals that have been involved in times of war and conflict.
"In our everyday life, let us endeavour to carry on these traditions established in past wars and conflict at such a tragic cost.
"Let us therefore once more dedicate ourselves to the ideals for which they died. Let their memory inspire us to work with the coming of new light in the dark places of the world."
Remembrance Day services were also held at the Kurri Kurri and Greta war memorials, and several schools around the district.
At Cessnock High School, members of the Year 12 Leadership Team shared the story of Jack Jarman, a young member of the Royal Australian Navy who tragically died in a submarine incident.
"We remember him and all those who made the ultimate sacrifice," the leaders said.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
