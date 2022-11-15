The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Green Gravity collaborates with Yancoal to conduct gravitational energy storage technology study at former Austar Coal Mine site near Cessnock

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated November 16 2022 - 7:06am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The entrance to the Austar coal mine (March 2021). Picture by Simone De Peak.

A study into renewable energy technology at the former Austar coal mine could create dozens of long-term jobs and establish a template for the future use of legacy mining sites around the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.