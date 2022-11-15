The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock Congregational Church celebrates centenary

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
November 15 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock Congregational Church Pastor Steve Wood and Pastoral Elder Rick Schroder outside the 100-year-old church. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

Cessnock Congregational Church will hold its 100th anniversary celebrations this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.