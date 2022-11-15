Cessnock Congregational Church will hold its 100th anniversary celebrations this weekend.
The West Cessnock church opened in 1922, 14 years after Reverend Lionel B Fletcher from Kurri Kurri Congregational Church founded a church in Cessnock, which was built on the corner of Hall and King Streets.
The Hall Street church helped to establish West Cessnock Congregational Church, which opened at 71 Wollombi Road on August 12, 1922. There were 90 children in the Sunday School when it began.
Both churches served the community of Cessnock until 1977 when the Hall Street church joined in the formation of the Uniting Church.
The church eventually dropped 'West' from its name, and more recently, in 2012, the morning congregation outgrew the church building on Wollombi Road and began meeting at the Cessnock West Public School hall.
In 2017 the morning congregation moved to St Philip's Christian College, and for the past two years its 10am Sunday morning family service has met at Cessnock Civic Indoor Sports Centre on Mount View Road.
The church building on Wollombi Road is still used almost every day, with the community Toy Library at 10am Tuesday (where parents chat over a coffee while children play), youth group, Alcoholics Anonymous, Bible studies, women's groups and the 7pm Sunday traditional evening service.
Pastor Steve Wood says the church's mission is to "connect, grow and serve in love".
"We have gladly served our community and the wider world, while sharing the love, grace and purpose that we have come to know in Jesus for 100 years," he said.
"In 1941, during the dark days of World War II, funds were raised to support children that suffered during the bombing of London.
"This year with the help of the community of Cessnock, 700 boxes were packed for Samaritan's Purse - Operation Christmas Child, to be sent to children in poverty in Asia, the Pacific islands and the Ukraine."
Pastor Wood says the Congregational Church is made up of many local people and continues to be an important part of the life of Cessnock.
"For several years we have run quality community events such as a women's high tea, Christmas in July, Frocktober, Cessnock Alive children's holiday program, as well as monthly activities that the community are always invited to. We look forward to continuing into the future," he said.
This weekend's celebrations include a dinner at Bellbird Community Hall on Saturday night, and a celebration church service at Cessnock Civic Indoor Sports Centre on Sunday at 10am.
Later this year, all are invited to the church's community Christmas Carols at St Philip's Christian College on Saturday, December 3. Family games and sausage sizzle begins at 5.30pm, carols at 6.30pm.
For more information, contact Steve on 4991 1519 or visit cessnockcongregationalchurch.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.