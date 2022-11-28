The Advertiser - Cessnock
Alfabs Engineering and collaborators win Judges Commendation award at Australian Steel Excellence Awards

Updated November 28 2022 - 2:15pm, first published 11:45am
Mitch Binns (Alfabs), Josh Dee (Alfabs), Huw Griffiths (Laing O'Rourke), Jason Torrance (Alfabs), Michael Chernyavsky (Aurecon) and Garth Fenwick (Alfabs) at the national Steel Excellence Awards on November 22.

The Sydney Metro Central Station Northern Concourse roof project is a source of great pride for the team at Kurri Kurri's Alfabs Engineering, which has now been recognised at state and national level.

