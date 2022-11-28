The Sydney Metro Central Station Northern Concourse roof project is a source of great pride for the team at Kurri Kurri's Alfabs Engineering, which has now been recognised at state and national level.
The project won the Engineering Projects category at the Australian Steel Institute's NSW/ACT Steel Excellence Awards, and went on to receive the Judges Commendation award at the national awards on November 22.
The awards promote excellence in Australian steel, profiling the beauty and versatility of Australian steel as a design and prime building material.
"The Judges' Commendation is the first ever in the history of the Steel Excellence Awards, and we are proud of our people, suppliers and clients for delivering this outstanding result," Alfabs Group quality manager Jimmy Purcell said.
Steel fabricator Alfabs (the entering organisation) and project collaborators Woods Bagot, John McAslan and Partners (architect), Aurecon (structural engineer), Laing O'Rourke (head building contractor), InfraBuild, Steelforce (distributor/manufacturer), CSD Group (steel detailer) and AkzoNobel (coatings supplier) were all recognised on the award.
Alfabs engaged early with Laing O'Rourke to optimise the design for efficient fabrication and installation, establishing a pre-assembly yard and site office on its premises to collaborate with the delivery partners for all fabrication, coatings, preassembly, and disassembly, before transporting the modules to Sydney for the installation.
"The versatility of steel, with its high strength-to-weight ratio, made it the ideal material for timely fabrication and erection," Alfabs fabrication project coordinator Mitch Binns said.
"We were able to fabricate steel across large, self-supporting spans, without the need to rely on the existing heritage structure for support. Steel is one of the few products that could allow this to happen successfully."
The Engineering Projects award was judged on overall design merit, construction efficiency, environmental sustainability, and buildability.
"This (award) validates our dedication to our Alfabs people, clients, and our continuous commitment to safety, quality and delivery," Alfabs Group general manager Jason Torrance said.
