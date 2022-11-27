The Advertiser - Cessnock
LJ Hooker supports Friends with Dignity and Starlight Foundation this Christmas

Krystal Sellars
Krystal Sellars
Updated November 28 2022 - 11:41am, first published 6:00am
LJ Hooker Cessnock staff Bree Perkins, Sophie Finlay, Mellissa Gibson and Bryce Gibson with some of the items that have been donated to Friends with Dignity. Picture supplied.

LJ Hooker Cessnock is a collection point for Friends with Dignity's 2022 Christmas appeal, Gifts for Friends.

