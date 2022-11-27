LJ Hooker Cessnock is a collection point for Friends with Dignity's 2022 Christmas appeal, Gifts for Friends.
Friends with Dignity is a not-for-profit organisation that provides assistance to adults and children who have been impacted by domestic violence, including financial and tangible resources, programs and scholarships and enhancing the personal safety of individuals.
The LJ Hooker Foundation has partnered with Friends with Dignity for the next 12 months. LJ Hooker Cessnock director of property management Mellissa Gibson said they were proud to support a charity that helps survivors to "rebuild their lives with purpose, dignity and hope".
The Gifts for Friends appeal collects gifts for adults, teenagers and children, plus gift vouchers, and wrapping paper, sticky tape, ribbon, Christmas tags and cards.
Donations can be made to LJ Hooker at 84 Vincent Street, Cessnock during business hours (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm) until December 14.
The agency is also supporting the Starlight Children's Foundation this Christmas, hosting character photos for the charity this Saturday afternoon.
Mr Hooker Bear and a special guest will be in attendance from 12pm to 2pm. Bring your own device, take as many pictures as you like in front of the office's Christmas tree and green wall (10 people max), all for a $10 donation (EFTPOS is available, though cash is preferred).
All funds raised will go help Starlight to brighten the lives of seriously ill children this Christmas.
If you'd like to bring your pet, or have any other questions, call Bree on 4050 6000.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
