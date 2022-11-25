The time-honoured Wollombi Woodchop makes a return on Saturday, December 3 at Wollombi Tavern.
The Wollombi Woodchop is a sanctioned NSW Axemen's Association event which has been drawing participants and spectators from miles about for many years.
The free event will kick off at 11am and will see a number of events, including a sawing event, a two board tree climb, a boys' chop and the NSW 300mm standing block champion.
Wollombi Tavern publican Justin Scrymgeour said he thinks it's really important to get the event back up and running.
"There's been a few interruptions in the town the past couple of years with COVID and floods, so I think everyone is pretty excited about it," he said.
READ MORE:
Mr Scrymgeour added, it has always been a big event for this town.
"I've only been in the town for two years so I haven't had a chance to see it yet so I'm really looking forward to it," he said.
The woodchop competition will finish up around 5pm and will be followed on by a live band.
IN THE NEWS:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.