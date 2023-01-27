Cessnock City Singers set to wow seniors fest audience with cabaret performance

As part of this year's seniors festival, the Cessnock City Singers (previously known as Cessnock Seniors Choir) are getting together for a special cabaret performance.
'Cabaret - Celebrating the Joy of Music' will see 30 songs from the 1960s to 90s performed, and there's a common theme - they all promote joy and happiness.
The cabaret will be on Tuesday, February 7 from 10.15am to 11.45am at the Northern Coalfields Community Care Centre (opposite Aldi).
There will be seating around small tables in a cabaret style with decorations to match, and self-serve tea and coffee will be available throughout the performance.
Afterward, a sausage sizzle by Cessnock Lions and light refreshments supplied by Woolworths will be available.
The production has been assisted by a grant from the NSW Government's Seniors Festival Grant Program.
Cessnock Seniors Festival will run throughout the city from February 1 to 12, and features more than 40 free events.
For more information on the festival, visit www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/Things-to-do/Events/Cessnock-City-Seniors-Festival-2023.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
