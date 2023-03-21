For full-throttle entertainment this weekend, look no further than the Hunter Valley Airshow at Cessnock Airport.
On March 25 and 26, the airshow promises to reignite the spark of child-like excitement in those who attend, with lots of stunts and high-flying action.
Designed to be fun for the whole family, the show will feature hair-raising aerobatics, historical warbirds, amusement rides, markets, delicious street food, a beer and wine garden and more.
With aerobatic performances from Rutherford based Paul Bennet Airshows and his formation team, The SkyAces, along with Scandinavian Airshow daredevils the Skycats wing walkers and more, it's sure to have people on the edge of their seats as they witness these death defying acts.
Event organisers are expecting about 20,000 people over the weekend.
Crowds can also take to the sky in a helicopter or adventure flight, jump in the virtual cockpit of a fighter jet or just sit back and watch the non-stop airborne spectacular taking place overhead.
There is limited to no parking available onsite, and free shuttle busses will be running every 10 minutes from St Philip's Christian College, Nulkaba, central Cessnock, Cessnock Showground, Huntlee, Maitland train station and Heddon Greta Drive In.
The action starts each day at 10am and goes until 4pm.
For more information and to buy tickets, please visit www.huntervalleyairshow.com.au. One day passes are $55 for adults and $25 for children.
The air show was taken to new heights in January when it received a $193,458 grant from round two of the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund.
