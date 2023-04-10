Body and Mind 2000, run by Christine Atkins, has won the 2023 Hunter Safety Award for "Best Health and Safety Program - Small to medium business".
The award was announced at the Hunter Safety Awards night last month and Ms Atkins said she was thrilled to receive the award.
"I've always been passionate about safety, and our team has worked very hard on implementing the program," she said.
Hunter Safety Awards Founder, Sarah-Jane Dunford said the judges were impressed with Mrs Atkins dedication to encourage positive attitudes and continual self-improvement in the workplace through their health and wellbeing program.
"There are so many safety-conscious individuals and businesses in the Hunter Region that deserved to be recognised and we're grateful the event can provide that recognition for them," she said.
Located at Nulkaba, Body and Mind 2000 has been heavily involved in creating and running safety and wellness programs for work site groups and individuals.
Starting her business in 1985, Ms Atkins has been a pivotal figure in the fitness industry and is extremely passionate about safety and wellbeing.
Over the years, she has delivered corporate and community health and fitness programs, including running injury prevention and rehabilitation programs and running a site gym.
"These programs were integrated into the health and safety systems of the manufacturing site and were instrumental in achieving significant gains in workers compensation premia," Ms Atkins said.
Ms Atkins has also developed injury prevention, rehabilitation and fitness presentations and expos within Body and Mind 2000, as well as other corporations, including Hunter Valley Gardens, Sanitarium and Keller Australia sites for health and wellbeing.
She has also ran personal training services to clients from school age through to seniors and developed and presented aerobics programs for local schools and Kurri Kurri hospital.
In a field that she has dedicated much of her time and energy to, Ms Atkins has received a number of awards and was recently recognised by AUSactive for her contribution to the industry.
"Each award affirms that what I do has a real value to clients and in a field that I dearly love," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
