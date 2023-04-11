The Australian Light Horse Brigade's charge at the Battle of Beersheba in World War I will be the focus of the Weston-Kurri Kurri Freemasons Lodge annual ANZAC commemoration meeting.
The meeting will be held at the Weston Masonic Centre (47 Second Street, Weston) on Monday, April 17 at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
Ex-service members of the Lodge will take part and ex-service personnel are encouraged to attend the ceremony. Decorations may be worn.
The meeting will include an audio-visual presentation on the Battle of Beersheba one of the last cavalry charges in history.
Lodge spokesman Terry Stothard said many of the Diggers who enlisted from the local district were bushmen.
"We felt it was appropriate to recognise that significant event," he said.
"The ANZAC commemoration is a significant event on our annual calendar, and we'd be delighted to have visitors join us on the night."
Supper will be served following the meeting. To assist with catering, acceptances may be emailed to tomalpin253@gmail.com or by phone to Lodge Secretary Graham Smith on 0408 333 604 by 5pm on Friday, April 14.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.