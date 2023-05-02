The Advertiser - Cessnock
Victims of Domestic Violence will be honoured on May 3, including 21-year-old Cessnock resident Caitlin Thornton

Laura Rumbel
Updated May 2 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:00pm
Cessnock mother-of-two Caitlin Thornton and all victims of domestic violence will be honoured on Domestic Violence Remembrance Day on May 3. Picture supplied.
Wednesday, May 3 marks Domestic Violence Remembrance Day and the Hunter Domestic Violence Support and Advisory Service (HDVSAS) is lighting the way.

