Wednesday, May 3 marks Domestic Violence Remembrance Day and the Hunter Domestic Violence Support and Advisory Service (HDVSAS) is lighting the way.
Community members are encouraged to join HDVSAS from home and work, to Light the Way, as HDVSAS burns a candle to remember those who have died and those who are left behind due to domestic and family violence.
Social media coordinator for HDVSAS Hannah Dalton is at the forefront of the awareness campaign and said she knows first-hand the impact domestic violence can have.
"We remember Jodie Jurd, our namesake. We remember the 18 women who have died this year alone and all those we have lost to DV and of course, all those left behind," she said.
"To honour those we have lost, to ensure they did not die in vain, we must stand together, raising our voices against domestic and family violence and bringing light to this national crisis."
To coincide with their Light The Way awareness campaign, HDVSAS have partnered with local nail technicians who will paint a single turquoise heart to remember all those who have been lost to domestic violence.
A Cessnock mother-of-two Caitlin Thornton who lost her life in tragic circumstances on March 8, 2023, will have her memory honoured this Domestic Violence Remembrance Day.
Caitlin's mum Kylie Bailey said Caitlin was a beautiful person to be around. "She had a heart of gold," she said.
"It is so important for us to now educate others about domestic violence so that another family doesn't have to go through what we're going through."
To get involved, community members can book directly with one of the participating nail technicians and request the 'Blue For You' heart.
Participating nail technicians include, Shelley Nail Boutique at Branxton, NAR Beauty Services at Cessnock, Kaachi Nails and Beauty at Bellbird, Nails by Bec at Cessnock, Swish and Flick Nail and Beauty and The Lash and Beauty House Cessnock.
Swish and Flick Nail and Beauty will be at MorningStar Tattoo between 9am to 11am and Nails by Bec between 3pm to 5pm for walkins. The 'Blue For You' heart service is complimentary up until Wednesday, May 3.
Owner of MorningStar Tattoo Rachel Morningstar has also designed a range of domestic violence related, mental health and Caitlin-inspired tattoos.
The month of May is Domestic Violence Prevention Month and Ms Dalton said HDVSAS is lighting the way for the community.
"We all need to be proactive not just for one day, not just for the month of May but for every day of the year," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
