A free kick in the centre of the park to Lakes' Josh Maguire just 18 seconds in saw possession turned over, and this lax touch would prove to define the early gap in urgency between the two sides. A 3rd minute Aaron Niyonkuru corner was headed on to the crossbar by Cooper Buswell, with the follow-up strike from Alessandro Ouwerkerk well saved by Isaac Nyman. It would take less than two more minutes for the Bears, playing in their yellow away strip, to open their account, a crisp strike on the edge of the box by midfielder Jacob Dundas skidding beyond the full-stretch Nyman and just inside the far post to put the visitors one up in the 5th minute.