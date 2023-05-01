The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/National Sport/A-League

Weston Workers Bears beat Lake Macquarie City 4-0 in NNSW NPL

By Tim Klingbiel
Updated May 2 2023 - 9:00am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weston's Cooper Buswell controls the ball against Charlestown Azzuri in round seven of the NNSW NPL. The Bears beat Lake Macquarie City 4-0 on Sunday, April 30. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Weston's Cooper Buswell controls the ball against Charlestown Azzuri in round seven of the NNSW NPL. The Bears beat Lake Macquarie City 4-0 on Sunday, April 30. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

After a surprise draw last time out to Adamstown Rosebud, the Weston Workers Bears were licking their wounds and looked to return to form on a Sunday afternoon trip to Speers Point Park, where they would take on a struggling Lake Macquarie City outfit who had picked up just a solitary point from their opening six fixtures and sat at the foot of the ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.