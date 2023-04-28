Eighteen-year-old Haynes Baird has always dreamed of one day running his own farm.
Haynes is now living that dream and the fact he has autism isn't slowing him down.
Alongside his best mate Ethan Harrington who is also living on the autism spectrum, the pair would do letterbox drops around Lovedale and Pokolbin in hopes of finding the perfect property for Haynes Farm.
Haynes mum Maxine Baird said Haynes was very determined to find his own piece of land.
"On four occasions he found the property that he wanted to move to and he would walk from our property in Bellbird Heights out to Pokolbin to move into someone's property," she said.
His hard work finally paid off in 2021 when local farmer Ross Crump sold his property to Haynes' family.
Over 18 months, they've transformed the 110 acres at Pokolbin - restoring the land and building a shed to store a range of farming equipment.
Haynes and Ethan now spend most days on the tractor, collecting eggs, growing vegetables and taking care of the land - which includes, mowing, gardening and slashing.
Haynes, who mows 50 acres of the property, said it takes him a couple of hours to finish the job but he enjoys it.
He also enjoys taking care of his 12 hens, which will be turning into 100 by the end of June.
"We'll be looking after all of them," Haynes said.
His dream is now also a business with Haynes selling his eggs to the local community.
"We've had local restaurants and community members who are eager to put in orders for Haynes' eggs," Mrs Baird said.
Haynes, who graduated from high school at Aspect Hunter School last year, is hoping to give other young people with disabilities the same work opportunities as they enter their post-school life.
Mrs Baird said Haynes' Farm will host a number of young people for work opportunities, including students from Haynes' old school.
"A group of young people from Live your Best Life Disability Support will also be coming out to the farm every second Wednesday," she said.
19-year-old Ethan said he had never really imagined he would one day be working on a farm, let alone beside his best mate.
"I am really enjoying all of it," he said.
Haynes' support worker Jen Quinn has been working with Haynes for almost four years and said she has seen him grow so much as a person.
"The change is unbelievable," she said.
Mrs Baird, who has also watched Haynes evolve, said she is happy with the way things are unfolding for him.
"He is pretty content with life and has transitioned from school into work quite well," she said.
Haynes, who is passionate about all things farming, said he would eventually like to get some cattle for the farm.
"I would like to get some speckled black and white cows," he said.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.