Owner of Australia's largest collection of Royal Family memorabilia Jan Hugo has traveled to the United Kingdom to attend the Coronation of King Charles on Saturday, May 6.
Mrs Hugo, who has become somewhat of a celebrity in the United Kingdom, started her collection in 1981 with a coin commemorating Charles and Diana's engagement which coincided with the birth of her daughter Penny.
Her collection has grown to include more than 10,000 pieces - from an 1806 King George III coin to items marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June last year.
Mrs Hugo continues to collect, and while she's running out of space at her Nulkaba home, she will make room for something to commemorate the Queen's passing, and for King Charles's coronation.
"We've picked up a suitcase of souvenirs already," she said.
"I'm going to Buckingham Palace and I will have all of the royal collection plates shipped home."
Mrs Hugo and her husband David will join millions of people in Britain to watch from the streets of London as King Charles III, is crowned the new monarch.
She thinks Charles will make a good King and said he had a great teacher to show him the ropes.
"He's had a lot of time to prepare and the Queen had handed over a lot of duties to him," she said.
Mrs Hugo who has become quite the media sensation in the UK said the interviews haven't stopped since she arrived.
"It's been pretty full on, I've had interviews constantly for newspapers, television, radio and a podcast," she said.
She first travelled to the United Kingdom in 2011 said it's wonderful to be back again.
"The streets of Kensington were all decorated with flags and bunting, it looked great," she said.
The ceremony will officially start at 11am UK time on May 6. For Australians that will be 8pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) on the same day.
While the ceremony will start at 11am, proceedings including Charles and Camilla's journey to the cathedral in a carriage will kick off around 10:20am UK time, which is 7:20pm AEST.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
