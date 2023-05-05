The Advertiser - Cessnock
Royal memorabilia collector Jan Hugo from Nulkaba touches down in London for King Charles' Coronation

By Laura Rumbel
Updated May 5 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 2:30pm
Hunter Valley royalist Jan Hugo is attending King Charles' Coronation on Saturday, May 6 in the United Kingdom. Picture by Simone De Peak
Owner of Australia's largest collection of Royal Family memorabilia Jan Hugo has traveled to the United Kingdom to attend the Coronation of King Charles on Saturday, May 6.

