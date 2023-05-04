One of Australia's most niche tribute acts, the Nancy Sinatra/Lee Hazlewood Experience is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a show at Qirkz in the Hunter.
Fronted by renowned stage, film and television actor Zoe Carides as Nancy, with the brooding former frontman of the Same and Scattered Order Scott Holmes as Lee, backed by their own band.
The audience can expect to dance along to Nancy Sinatra's signature hit These Boots are Made for Walkin' and Bang Bang at the Hunter show.
The show which runs through two sets will showcase all the hits by both stars.
"They had such a huge range of songs Nancy and Lee and we do songs that they did together, we do songs that Nancy covered and we also do some other stuff that Lee produced," Carides said.
Carides said even if people think they may not know a lot of the songs she thinks they'll be quite surprised.
"The songs are very familiar to a lot of people even if you're not an aficionado of Nancy Sinatra or Lee Hazlewood," she said.
The show includes some costume changes and Carides said she can promise at least a few frocks.
Carides and Holmes have taken what they loved about Nancy and Lee and evoked a sense of who they were throughout the show.
"Scott's got this wonderful deep voice like Lee Hazelwood had," Carides said.
The music show which pays tribute to Sinatra and Lee will take over Qirkz on Saturday, May 13.
Tickets to the show can be purchased via the Sticky Tickets website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
