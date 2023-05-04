The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Nancy Sinatra/Lee Hazlewood Experience hits the Hunter

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Carides and Scott Holmes in the Nancy Sinatra/Lee Hazlewood Experience. Picture supplied
Zoe Carides and Scott Holmes in the Nancy Sinatra/Lee Hazlewood Experience. Picture supplied

One of Australia's most niche tribute acts, the Nancy Sinatra/Lee Hazlewood Experience is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a show at Qirkz in the Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.