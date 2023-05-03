The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock City Council launches Library Laneway Project as part of the ongoing CBD revitalisation

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated May 3 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ARTIST IMPRESSION: Cessnock City Council to start works on Cessnock Library Laneway project. Picture supplied
ARTIST IMPRESSION: Cessnock City Council to start works on Cessnock Library Laneway project. Picture supplied

Construction to the ongoing revitalisation of the Cessnock CBD will continue with works scheduled to start on the Cessnock Library Laneway project on Monday, May 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.