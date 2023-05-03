Construction to the ongoing revitalisation of the Cessnock CBD will continue with works scheduled to start on the Cessnock Library Laneway project on Monday, May 8.
The project is part of the CBD laneway Revitalisation program which aims to enhance the social experience of the streetscape through creative design while enabling safe pedestrian accessibility.
The Cessnock Library Laneway project will provide pedestrian connectivity between the shops in Vincent Street and Charlton Street, as well as adjoining carpark and shopping complexes.
It will also offer a pedestrian connection to the Charlton Street entrance of the Cessnock Library.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said the project incorporates a series of landscape works to enhance the amenity and visual attractiveness of the Library Laneway and contribute to the ongoing revitalisation of the Cessnock CBD.
"The objective of the Cessnock Library laneway landscape works is to contribute to the vitality of the Cessnock CBD streetscape," Cr Suvaal said.
"This project incorporates the installation of steel portal frames to support overhead lighting, art display cabinets, seating, a garden bed, surface treatment of pavers and coloured concrete, and painting of adjacent walls.
The Cessnock Library Laneway project is the third laneway in the CBD laneway revitalisation program, which aims to contribute to the vitality of the Cessnock CBD streetscape and enhance the social experience of the area.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
