Two goals from Kyle Gillis were enough to see Cessnock City home 2-1 after they traveled to play local rivals the Singleton Strikers on Saturday, April 29.
Coming off a loss to Wallsend in round nine of the Northern League One competition, the Hornets have moved back up to fifth on the ladder.
Hornets coach Brad Miles spoke to Northern NSW Football at Howe Park on Saturday.
"We started slow, went down 1-0 after about 10 minutes after we played a poor pass in our back third which Singleton pounced on and scored," he said.
"Our second-half was a much better effort all over the park which you need against a good team like Singleton.
"Kyle Gillis scored twice to give us a well-deserved win.
"It wasn't pretty but I'm happy with the attitude and commitment we showed in the second-half which put us in a position to get the three points."
The Hornets will travel to Toronto in round 11 looking to bag a win after the Stags beat Cessnock City at Turner Park earlier in the season. Toronto Awaba are leaders of the Northern League One after 10 rounds.
