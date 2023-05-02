The Advertiser - Cessnock
Kyle Gillis scores two goals as Cessnock City Hornets beat Singleton Strikers

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
May 2 2023 - 11:30am
The Cessnock City Hornets against the Singleton Strikers in 2020. The Hornets beat the Strikers 2-1 at Howe Park on Saturday, April 29. Picture file
The Cessnock City Hornets against the Singleton Strikers in 2020. The Hornets beat the Strikers 2-1 at Howe Park on Saturday, April 29. Picture file

Two goals from Kyle Gillis were enough to see Cessnock City home 2-1 after they traveled to play local rivals the Singleton Strikers on Saturday, April 29.

Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

