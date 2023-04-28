At age 22, Meg Crittenden has found her calling in a field she wasn't expecting and business is blooming.
After graduating high school in 2018, Meg went on to study a Bachelor of Business at the University of Newcastle but soon realised university wasn't for her.
She was working full time in conveyancing when she decided to study a floristry course through Hunter Design.
"It was my Wednesday night project," Meg said.
"I've always liked flowers and it was something that I wanted to try."
Meg went on to launch her flower business Will and Wild in 2021 and said she hasn't looked back.
"I started off by doing flower arrangements for my cousin's wedding and I ended up booking six weddings for my first year in business," she said.
With Hunter brides a big part of her clientele, Meg said she loves being a part of their special day.
"A bouquet is a big part of someone's wedding and it's really exciting to be apart of that," she said.
"It's the best feeling when you give a bride her bouquet and she's got happy tears."
Meg who did floral arrangements for four weddings in one weekend a couple of weekends ago said it can be stressful but she enjoys it.
"If it's a wedding week I'll get up at 2.30am in the morning and go to the markets in Sydney," she said.
Valentine's Day and Mother's Day are two other big flower days for Meg.
"I would have delivered over 20 bouquets for Valentine's Day this year," she said.
Meg said one of the best parts about working in the florist industry is making people happy.
"I always love delivering a bunch of flowers to someone's door or doing the bouquet for someone's wedding," she said.
Meg who works out of her home in Branxton has transformed the shed into a floristry workshop and said in the future she may look into getting a shop.
To view some of Meg's work, head to her website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
