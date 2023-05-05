A total of 22 new car park spaces are now complete and ready for locals to utilise at Bridges Hill Park in Cessnock.
The completion of the four-month project provides improved access to the popular local park, particularly during weekends and school holiday peaks periods.
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said he was pleased to see the project completed and looks forward to seeing locals and their dogs enjoying the new facility.
"Bridges Hill Park is a great asset for our community and it's been pleasing to witness its ongoing transformation over recent years" Cr Suvaal said.
"This latest project means even more people will get to experience the wonderful facilities available at Bridges Hill Park, including the modern playground and viewing platform."
Cessnock City Councillor James Hawkins said it was positive to see projects that support each other being constructed concurrently.
"The new 22 space car park complements the ongoing Cessnock CBD to Bridges Hill Park shared pathways project, which is due for completion mid-year" Cr Hawkins said.
The latest Bridges Hill Park project follows the construction of the new and expanded playground.
More information about Council's current works can be found at https://www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/Works.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
