A three-lane water slide and a roller coaster are just two of the eye catching attractions set to be unveiled at the newly branded Rydges Resort Hunter Valley.
Hotel owner Jerry Schwartz has partnered up with EVT to launch Rydges Resort Hunter Valley, formerly Crowne Plaza, which was launched at Pokolbin on Monday.
Dr Schwartz welcomed the arrival of Rydges to the resort and said EVT will utilise their events and entertainment expertise to further build the resort's attraction.
"The resort is pivotal to the Hunter Valley and there are so many attractions and activities available at the hotel and throughout the surrounding region," he said.
"Our goal is to make Rydges Resort Hunter Valley NSW's premier destination resort. It will embody everything that is special about the region."
The revamped resort features a tour celebrating Hunter Valley artists, an expanded range of family facilities, the creation of three new self-guided walking trails and new equestrian facilities.
Monday's celebrations also included the unveiling of an electric train, which was recently imported from the Netherlands.
The enclosed air-conditioned train will be introduced next week to transport guests around the resort.
Plans are also underway for the addition of glamping facilities and cabin accommodation for school groups.
ETV Director of Hotels and Resorts, Norman Arundel said between Dr Schwartz's passion for the Hunter Valley and ETV's operational expertise, Rydges Resort Hunter Valley will deliver a truly unique guest experience.
"The property is a sprawling playground in the heart of wine country and a destination in its own right, with something for everyone," he said.
In addition to Rydges Hunter Valley, Dr Schwartz also owns Newcastle Rydges, Newcastle Novotel and the former Centenary Antiques building at Honeysuckle, which was recently converted into a hospitality school.
He also owns the former Newcastle Post Office Building, which he bought in late 2018.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
