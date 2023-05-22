The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cameron Dunker from Kurri Kurri takes out round two of MiniGP at Cameron Park

Updated May 22 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
Cameron Dunker, centre, with Levi Russo, left and Harrison Watts. Cameron took first place at the FIM MiniGP at Cameron Park on Sunday, May 21. Picture by RbMotoLens
Kurri Kurri's Cameron Dunker leads the FIM MiniGP Australia Series after claiming a round-two victory at Cameron Park on Sunday, May 21.

