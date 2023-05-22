Kurri Kurri's Cameron Dunker leads the FIM MiniGP Australia Series after claiming a round-two victory at Cameron Park on Sunday, May 21.
Cameron took out the 190cc class ahead of Levi Russo and Harrison Watts. The Central Coast's Hudson Thompson came in ninth.
The 15-year-old raced against riders from across the state as well as from South Australia, Victoria, Queensland and New Zealand.
Cameron took pole position after Saturday qualifying before crashing towards the end of race one on Sunday, remounting to finish fifth.
He then won the second race to claim an overall points victory for the round. The next round of the five round series will be held in Ipswich in July.
The year 10 student from Kurri Kurri High School said while the crash in the first race was disappointing, to recover to fifth place was pleasing.
"It was a bit of a surprise mistake, the tyre was getting a bit worn and I probably put a bit too much trust in it really," Cameron said.
"I was able to get back up and come back to fifth which I'm pretty happy about."
Cameron started riding at the age of four and progressed his riding through dirt track racing before having his first ride on a road bike in 2017.
His racing has taken him all over the country and he made a trip to Malaysia in 2022 to try-out for the Asia Talent Cup, a prestigious road racing competition.
"I want to win a world championship and hopefully make a career off it," Cameron said.
FIM MiniGP Media Manager Mark Bracks said Cameron is a rare talent.
"I've been around this game for 40 years and he's one kid that is going to go a long, long way if fate shines on him the right way," he said.
Mr Bracks said the FIM MiniGP event is a development pathway to prepare riders for the Australian Superbike Championships.
The Superbikes are an 1000cc event while the Supersport Championship is 600cc. This year Cameron has graduated to the Supersport Championship after winning the feeder events last year.
In February he won the second-round of the Australian titles at Sydney Motorsport Park, claiming history by being the youngest winner of a race in the class in its 30-year history.
"This year he's come into the Supersports and just blown everyone away, to win his first race the way he did in wet conditions in Sydney," Mr Bracks said.
"Then to back it up a couple of weeks later at Ipswich on the bigger track and the way he rode that, everybody is just going who is this kid?"
