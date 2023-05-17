New Horizons and Kiray Putjung Aboriginal Corporation, Cessnock have joined forces to form the Wellbeing Warriors Group Program.
The Wellbeing Warriors Group Program is a 12-week program which allows Cessnock Aboriginal women to connect with other women as well as participate in a range of activities.
As part of the 12-week program, the women have participated in yarning circles and storytelling, parenting support sessions, healthy lifestyle guidance and much more.
The aim of the Wellbeing Warriors women's group is to provide a tailored program to meet the needs of the women and to provide support, guidance and education, with a culturally appropriate approach.
Aboriginal community support worker Carly Berry said the women have received a visit from Got Your Back Sista.
"Having service providers come out in a safe space for our mob empowers the women to ask questions and learn about each organisation," she said.
The women will also have future engagements with Carries Place, The Glen For Women and Family Violence and Safety (Newcastle/Hunter) Aboriginal Legal Service.
Ms Berry said the women have also been learning traditional Aboriginal weaving from Aunty Daniella Chedzey.
"Cultural preservation is extremely important for Aboriginal people and our group is grateful to be learning and practicing together," she said.
Ms Berry said without the support of Woolworths at Cessnock, the group wouldn't run as successfully as it does.
"Woolworths Cessnock manager Darren and Customer Service manager Charlene have both been so accommodating," she said.
"Each week I provide a list of requested food for our women and they have everything prepared for me to pick up Friday morning."
For any inquiries, email wellbeingwarriors@newhorizons.net.au
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
