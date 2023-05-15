The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Sydney Writers' Festival livestream at Cessnock Library from May 25 to 27

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated May 15 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WRITERS' FESTIVAL: Jane Harper, author of The Dry and Exiles will be appearing at the livestream events. Picture supplied
WRITERS' FESTIVAL: Jane Harper, author of The Dry and Exiles will be appearing at the livestream events. Picture supplied


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.