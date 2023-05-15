Cessnock residents will have the chance to engage with some of the world's finest writers and thinkers when the Sydney Writers' Festival is livestreamed to Cessnock City Library.
Cessnock City Library will air the headline events from the Sydney Writers' Festival livestream on Thursday, May 25 to Saturday, May 27.
Famous authors and guest speakers appearing at these events include, Jane Harper, Richard Fidler, Geraldine Brooks, George Monbiot, Wil Anderson, Helen Garner and Hedley Thomas.
Audiences in Cessnock will also have the ability to participate in live Q&A sessions at the Live and Local event, sending questions straight to the Sydney stage.
Library services coordinator Rose-marie Walters said the library is proud to facilitate such a prestigious and popular event, making it accessible to the residents of Cessnock.
"The live Q&A sessions at the end of each segment are a wonderful opportunity to engage in conversations, debates and discussions with notable authors from around the world," she said.
Bookings are essential and can be made by calling the Cessnock Library on 4993 4399, online at libraries.cessnock.nsw.gov.au or in person at the library desk.
The full schedule for the Live Local Sydney Writers' Festival can be found via: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/cc/sydney-writers-festival-live-local-1910889.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
