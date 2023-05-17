The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Kurri Kurri's TAFE NSW campus has launched a first of its kind, an Acknowledgement of Country course

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated May 17 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Upper Hunter Indigenous community group Waagan Galga performed a number of traditional dances at the course launch on Wednesday, May 17. Picture by Laura Rumbel.
Upper Hunter Indigenous community group Waagan Galga performed a number of traditional dances at the course launch on Wednesday, May 17. Picture by Laura Rumbel.

Kurri Kurri's TAFE NSW campus launched a first of its kind TAFE course which will teach Hunter students the importance of an Acknowledgement of Country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.